IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 19 Inca One Gold Corp :
* Inca One Gold Corp announces debt restructuring and USD$3.0 million convertible debenture offering
* Negotiated preliminary terms and signed commitment letters with majority of company's lenders
* Approximately 50 pct of debts will be converted to common shares at CAD$0.11 per share
* Approximately 30 pct of debts will be canceled and re-issued into new convertible debentures
* Restructuring will not result in creation of a new "control person"
* Signed commitment letters with lenders to convert or restructure about $10.0 million USD equivalent of current and long-term debts
* About 20 pct debts to be converted to contingent debts payable on some performance metrics being met by co, or warrant deposit held by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.