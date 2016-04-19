April 19 Inca One Gold Corp :

* Inca One Gold Corp announces debt restructuring and USD$3.0 million convertible debenture offering

* Negotiated preliminary terms and signed commitment letters with majority of company's lenders

* Approximately 50 pct of debts will be converted to common shares at CAD$0.11 per share

* Approximately 30 pct of debts will be canceled and re-issued into new convertible debentures

* Restructuring will not result in creation of a new "control person"

* Signed commitment letters with lenders to convert or restructure about $10.0 million USD equivalent of current and long-term debts

* About 20 pct debts to be converted to contingent debts payable on some performance metrics being met by co, or warrant deposit held by co