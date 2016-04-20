BRIEF-El segundo energy center's began a forced outage to have cash impact on NRG yield
* In Jan 2017, El Segundo Energy Center began a forced outage on units 5 and 6 due to increasing vibrations on successive operations at unit 5
April 20 Signature Bank :
* Q1 earnings per share $1.97
* Signature Bank reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income for 2016 Q1 reached $278.3 million, up $55.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* In Jan 2017, El Segundo Energy Center began a forced outage on units 5 and 6 due to increasing vibrations on successive operations at unit 5
* Cambrex reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Deal eases pressure on Thyssenkrupp (Adds German government, Thyssenkrupp, DCNS reaction)