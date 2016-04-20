BRIEF-El segundo energy center's began a forced outage to have cash impact on NRG yield
* In Jan 2017, El Segundo Energy Center began a forced outage on units 5 and 6 due to increasing vibrations on successive operations at unit 5
April 20 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.95
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06
* Q1 revenue $404 million versus i/b/e/s view $404.4 million
* Cambrex reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Deal eases pressure on Thyssenkrupp (Adds German government, Thyssenkrupp, DCNS reaction)