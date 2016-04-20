April 20 NorthWestern Corp
* NorthWestern reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.20 to $3.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.79
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01 excluding
items
* Qtrly revenue $332.5 million versus $346 million last year
* Q1 revenue view $377.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* $3.40
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says narrows full year 2016 EPS guidance which was
previously $3.20
* "We are significantly reducing our expenditures in 2016"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)