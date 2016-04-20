April 20 Nielsen Holdings Plc
* Nielsen reports 1st quarter 2016 results and increases
quarterly dividend 11%
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 revenue $1.487 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.49
billion
* Nielsen holdings plc says board of directors approved an
increase in company's quarterly cash dividend of 11% to $0.31
per share
* Board of directors approved an increase in company's
quarterly cash dividend of 11% to $0.31 per share
