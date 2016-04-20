April 20 U.S. Bancorp

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* u.s. Bancorp reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.76

* Qtrly net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in q1 of 2016 was $2,888 million, an increase of $136 million

* Provision for credit losses for q1 of 2016 was $330 million, which was $66 million (25.0 percent) higher than q1 of 2015

* Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 11.9 percent at march 31, 2016, compared with 11.8 percent at march 31, 2015

* Qtrly total net charge-offs in q1 of 2016 were $315 million, compared with $279 million in q1 of 2015

* Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 9.2 percent at march 31, 2016, compared with 9.2 percent at march 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)