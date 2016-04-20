April 20 Coca-cola Co

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cola company reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Qtrly total company unit case volume up 2 percent

* Q1 net operating revenue $$10,282 million versus $ 10,711 million last year

* Cola co says continues to expect organic revenue to be up 4% to 5% in 2016, in line with our long-term target

* Qtrly total company organic revenue up 2 percent

* Q1 north america unit case volume up 2 percent

* Cola co sees full-year comparable currency neutral eps growth to be 4% to 6% including the impact of 3 to 4 points of structural headwind

* Full-Year comparable currency neutral earnings outlook remains unchanged

* Q1 global sparkling beverage volume growth flat

* Cola co says based on the current spot rates, currency is expected to be an 8 to 9 point headwind in 2016

* Q1 global still beverage volume grew 7 percent

* Cola co sees full-year 2016 net share repurchases of $2.0 to $2.5 billion

* Cola co sees currency will be a 2 to 3 point headwind on comparable net revenues and an 11 point headwind on comparable income before taxes in q2

* Cola co - during three months ended april 1, 2016 and april 3, 2015, company recorded restructuring charges of $199 million and $35 million, respectively

* During three months ended april 1, 2016 and april 3, 2015, company incurred noncash losses of $369 million and $21 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)