April 20 Coca-cola Co
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters
* Cola company reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Qtrly total company unit case volume up 2 percent
* Q1 net operating revenue $$10,282 million versus $ 10,711
million last year
* Cola co says continues to expect organic revenue to be up
4% to 5% in 2016, in line with our long-term target
* Qtrly total company organic revenue up 2 percent
* Q1 north america unit case volume up 2 percent
* Cola co sees full-year comparable currency neutral eps
growth to be 4% to 6% including the impact of 3 to 4 points of
structural headwind
* Full-Year comparable currency neutral earnings outlook
remains unchanged
* Q1 global sparkling beverage volume growth flat
* Cola co says based on the current spot rates, currency is
expected to be an 8 to 9 point headwind in 2016
* Q1 global still beverage volume grew 7 percent
* Cola co sees full-year 2016 net share repurchases of $2.0
to $2.5 billion
* Cola co sees currency will be a 2 to 3 point headwind on
comparable net revenues and an 11 point headwind on comparable
income before taxes in q2
* Cola co - during three months ended april 1, 2016 and
april 3, 2015, company recorded restructuring charges of $199
million and $35 million, respectively
* During three months ended april 1, 2016 and april 3, 2015,
company incurred noncash losses of $369 million and $21 million,
respectively
