April 20 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alnylam reports complete 18-month data from ongoing phase
2 open-label extension study of patisiran, an investigational
rnai therapeutic targeting transthyretin for the treatment of
hereditary attr amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (hattr-pn)
* In phase 2 ole trial, patisiran was found to be generally
well tolerated with up to 25 months of treatment
* Plans to report initial 24-month data from trial in
mid-2016
* Eight reports of serious adverse events in five patients,
all of which were unrelated to study drug
