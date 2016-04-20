April 20 Sanchez Energy Corp
* Sanchez energy announces first quarter 2016 operating
results
* Is currently running two rigs and expects to reduce
drilling operations to one rig by end of q2 2016
* Sanchez energy corp says estimated total production for q1
2016 was approximately 56,500 boe/d, which represents an
increase of approximately 25%
* Says production of 5.1 million boe reported for average
production of about 56,500 boe/d during q1 2016
* During q1 of 2016, company spud 19 gross (19 net) wells,
and completed 19 gross (17 net) wells
