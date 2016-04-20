April 20 China Ceramics Co Ltd
* China Ceramics announces fourth quarter and fiscal year
end 2015 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $3.11
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share RMB 0.51 excluding items
* Q4 revenue fell 13.2 percent to RMB 208.3 million
* China ceramics co ltd says "looking ahead to 2016, we
believe that operating environment will continue to be
challenging"
* China Ceramics Co Ltd says in Q4 of 2015, company
experienced a substantial decline in business activity as
compared to Q4 of 2014
