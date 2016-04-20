April 20 China Ceramics Co Ltd

* China Ceramics announces fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2015 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $3.11

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share RMB 0.51 excluding items

* Q4 revenue fell 13.2 percent to RMB 208.3 million

* China ceramics co ltd says "looking ahead to 2016, we believe that operating environment will continue to be challenging"

* China Ceramics Co Ltd says in Q4 of 2015, company experienced a substantial decline in business activity as compared to Q4 of 2014