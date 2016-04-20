BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics extends expiration date of warrants
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - Extended expiration date of warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.3 million shares of co's series a common stock
April 20 Watsco Inc
* Watsco sets first quarter records for sales, earnings, earnings per share, operating margins and cash flow
* Q1 sales $851 million versus i/b/e/s view $845 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Has targeted cash flow from operations to exceed net income in 2016
* Announced a 21% increase in annual dividend rate to $3.40 per share effective january 2016
* Inspired Entertainment -effective January 30, board approved appointments of Stewart Baker as CFO, Steven Holmes as chief legal officer
* Heat Biologics - on February 3, 2017 filed prospectus supplement to which it may sell shares, par value $0.0002 per share, having an aggregate offering price of $17.5 million