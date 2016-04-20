BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics extends expiration date of warrants
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - Extended expiration date of warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.3 million shares of co's series a common stock
April 20 Union Bankshares Corp
* Union bankshares reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38
* Qtrly tax-equivalent net interest income was $66.2 million , an increase of $1.3 million from q4 of 2015
* For Q1 net charge-offs were $2.2 million compared to $3.2 million same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - Extended expiration date of warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.3 million shares of co's series a common stock
* Inspired Entertainment -effective January 30, board approved appointments of Stewart Baker as CFO, Steven Holmes as chief legal officer Source text (http://bit.ly/2kwDeCg) Further company coverage:
* Heat Biologics - on February 3, 2017 filed prospectus supplement to which it may sell shares, par value $0.0002 per share, having an aggregate offering price of $17.5 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2koDBMw) Further company coverage: