BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics extends expiration date of warrants
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - Extended expiration date of warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.3 million shares of co's series a common stock
April 20 Hawk Exploration Ltd
* Hawk announces 2015 annual financial results and filing of reserves data
* Qtrly comprehensive income per share $0.05
* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales $ 1.901 million versus $ 4.1 million
* Current production estimated at about 575 boe/d with an additional 125 bbl/d of shut-in production from higher operating cost wells
* Expects to reactivate these wells once price of oil has improved
* No capital spending in Q1, minimal capital planned remainder of year unless commodity prices increase
* Expected to report negative cash flow for Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inspired Entertainment -effective January 30, board approved appointments of Stewart Baker as CFO, Steven Holmes as chief legal officer
* Heat Biologics - on February 3, 2017 filed prospectus supplement to which it may sell shares, par value $0.0002 per share, having an aggregate offering price of $17.5 million