BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics extends expiration date of warrants
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - Extended expiration date of warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.3 million shares of co's series a common stock
April 20 Maxlinear Inc
* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $102 million to $103 million
* Maxlinear Inc positively revises first quarter 2016 financial outlook
* Expects Q1 gross profit percentage to exceed prior guidance by about 200 basis points
* Expects Q1 operating results in quarter to be partially offset by incremental tax expense of about $2 million.
* Inspired Entertainment -effective January 30, board approved appointments of Stewart Baker as CFO, Steven Holmes as chief legal officer
* Heat Biologics - on February 3, 2017 filed prospectus supplement to which it may sell shares, par value $0.0002 per share, having an aggregate offering price of $17.5 million