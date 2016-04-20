BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics extends expiration date of warrants
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - Extended expiration date of warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.3 million shares of co's series a common stock
April 20 Illinois Tool Works Inc
* ITW reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.34 to $1.44
* Q1 revenue $3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.25 billion
* Raising full-year 2016 guidance by $0.05 at mid-point
* Raising its 2016 full-year GAAP EPS guidance range by $0.05 to $5.40 to $5.60
* Q2 organic revenue is forecast to be flat to up 2 percent
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Inspired Entertainment -effective January 30, board approved appointments of Stewart Baker as CFO, Steven Holmes as chief legal officer
* Heat Biologics - on February 3, 2017 filed prospectus supplement to which it may sell shares, par value $0.0002 per share, having an aggregate offering price of $17.5 million