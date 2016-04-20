BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics extends expiration date of warrants
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - Extended expiration date of warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.3 million shares of co's series a common stock
April 20 Owens & Minor Inc
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.00 to $2.05
* Distribution agreement between Owens & Minor and a large national healthcare provider customer will not be renewed; O&M reaffirms financial outlook for 2016
* Transition of customer, which generated approximately $525 million in revenues to owens & minor in 2015, is expected to begin in late 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Inspired Entertainment -effective January 30, board approved appointments of Stewart Baker as CFO, Steven Holmes as chief legal officer
* Heat Biologics - on February 3, 2017 filed prospectus supplement to which it may sell shares, par value $0.0002 per share, having an aggregate offering price of $17.5 million