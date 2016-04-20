April 20 Owens & Minor Inc

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.00 to $2.05

* Distribution agreement between Owens & Minor and a large national healthcare provider customer will not be renewed; O&M reaffirms financial outlook for 2016

* Transition of customer, which generated approximately $525 million in revenues to owens & minor in 2015, is expected to begin in late 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S