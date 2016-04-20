BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics extends expiration date of warrants
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - Extended expiration date of warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.3 million shares of co's series a common stock
April 20 Snc-lavalin Group Inc
* Lavalin awarded asphalt production facility contract by Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia
* Lavalin Group Inc says contract for expansion of asphalt production facilities at Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia
* Project is expected to be completed in approximately 18 months
* Lavalin - upon completion of expansion, asphalt production capacity at facility will increase from 22, 0000 barrels/day to 42,000 barrels/day
* Contract will be executed by Snc-Lavalin's in-kingdom entity, Saudi Arabian Kentz
* Inspired Entertainment -effective January 30, board approved appointments of Stewart Baker as CFO, Steven Holmes as chief legal officer
* Heat Biologics - on February 3, 2017 filed prospectus supplement to which it may sell shares, par value $0.0002 per share, having an aggregate offering price of $17.5 million