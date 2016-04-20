BRIEF-Honda exec: Hope Trump understands Honda's presence in U.S.
Feb 3 Honda Motor Co Ltd Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi says:
April 20 Columbia Pipeline Group Inc
* Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc. Sets June 22, 2016 as date of special stockholder meeting to vote on its proposed acquisition by Transcanada Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 3 Honda Motor Co Ltd Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi says:
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
Feb 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 points at 7,137 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7,140.75 points on Thursday, marking its biggest one-day gain in two weeks. The index extended gains when sterling reversed course after the Bank of England disappointed bets that interest rates could be hiked by the end of the year. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell and Anadarko Petroleum are renegotia