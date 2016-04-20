April 20 Mcclatchy Co
* McClatchy reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue fell 7.5 percent to $238 million
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.16
* Sees double digit growth in digital-only advertising
revenues for Q2 and full-year 2016
* McClatchy co sees cash expenses to decline in q2 and full
year 2016
* Plans to further execute on strategic initiatives that
were laid out in 2015 as well as new initiatives during 2016
* Audience revenues are expected to be down in same range in
Q2 as Q1 of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $241.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
