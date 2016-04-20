BRIEF-Liquidity services decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction, retail business on Jan. 30, 2017
* Liquidity services -on January 30, 2017, decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction and retail business
April 20 Qcr Holdings Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Qcr holdings, inc. Announces net income of $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income totaled $20.6 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016 versus $19.9 million for quarter ended december 31, 2015
* Imation Corp - announced launch of its investment adviser subsidiary, Glassbridge Asset Management, Llc
* For January, had average of 76 drilling rigs operating in U.S., two rigs in Canada