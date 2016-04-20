April 20 Qcr Holdings Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.53

* Qcr holdings, inc. Announces net income of $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income totaled $20.6 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016 versus $19.9 million for quarter ended december 31, 2015