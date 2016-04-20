BRIEF-Liquidity services decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction, retail business on Jan. 30, 2017
* Liquidity services -on January 30, 2017, decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction and retail business
April 20 Tractor Supply Co
* Tractor supply company reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $1.47 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.45 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Tractor supply co qtrly comparable store sales increased 4.9% compared to a 5.7% increase in prior year period
* Tractor supply co says company is reiterating fiscal 2016 outlook
* Imation Corp - announced launch of its investment adviser subsidiary, Glassbridge Asset Management, Llc
* For January, had average of 76 drilling rigs operating in U.S., two rigs in Canada