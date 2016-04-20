BRIEF-Liquidity services decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction, retail business on Jan. 30, 2017
April 20 PTC Inc
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PTC announces second quarter fy'16 results
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.05
* Q2 revenue $273 million versus i/b/e/s view $292.2 million
* Sees Q3 total revenue $287 - $292 million
* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01 - $0.06; non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31-$0.36
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.11 - $0.18; non-GAAP earnings per share $1.52-$1.62
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.16 billion - $1.175 billion
* Imation Corp - announced launch of its investment adviser subsidiary, Glassbridge Asset Management, Llc
* For January, had average of 76 drilling rigs operating in U.S., two rigs in Canada