April 20 Kinder Morgan Inc
* Kinder Morgan generates more than $1.2 billion of
distributable cash flow for first quarter 2016
* Reduced growth capital backlog from $18.2 billion at end
of q4 2015 to $14.1 billion at end of q1 2016
* Says board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend
of $0.125
* Reduction in backlog was driven primarily by removal of
northeast energy direct (ned) market project
* Q1 distributable cash flow before certain items available
to common shareholders of $1.233 billion versus $1.242 billion
* Q1 revenue $3.2 billion versus $3.6 billion
* Says for 2016, KMI expects to declare dividends of $0.50
per share
* Budgeted distributable cash flow available to common
equity holders is approximately $4.7 billion
* Budgeted ebitda is expected to be approximately $7.5
billion for 2016
* Now expects ebitda to be about 3 percent below its plan
and distributable cash flow to be about 4 percent below its plan
in 2016
* Expects to generate excess cash sufficient to fund its
growth capital needs without needing to access capital markets
* Expects to achieve targeted year-end debt to ebitda ratio
of 5.5 times
* Growth capital forecast for 2016 is approximately $2.9
billion
* Qtrly net income per class p shares $0.12
* Continues to closely monitor counterparty exposure and
obtain collateral when appropriate
* Combined gross oil production volumes averaged 56.4 mbbl/d
for q1, down 6 percent
