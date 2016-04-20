April 20 Newmont Mining Corp

* Newmont announces first quarter operating and financial results

* Q1 revenue $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.87 billion

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly attributable production totaled 1.23 million ounces, compared to 1.19 million ounces in Q1 of 2015

* Attributable gold production is expected to increase from between 4.8 and 5.3 million ounces in 2016 to between 5.2 and 5.7 million ounces in 2017

* Qtrly average net realized gold and copper price was $1,194 per ounce and $2.02 per pound

* Qtrly AISC was $828 per ounce and $1.33 per pound compared to $849 per ounce and $1.73 per pound in prior year quarter

* Attributable gold production is expected to remain stable at between 4.5 and 5.0 million ounces through 2020

* Attributable copper production is expected to be between 120,000 and 160,000 tonnes in 2016 and 2017

* Sees gold AISC is expected to improve from between $880 and $940 per ounce in 2016 to between $850 and $950 per ounce in 2017

* Sees 2016 sustaining capital is expected to be between $700 and $750 million increasing to between $800 and $900 million in 2017

* Attributable copper production is expected to decrease to between 70,000 and 110,000 tonnes by 2018

* Now expects approximately $260 to $280 million of interest expense in 2016

* Says maintained long term production and cost outlook for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)