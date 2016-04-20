April 20 Newmont Mining Corp
* Newmont announces first quarter operating and financial
results
* Q1 revenue $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.87 billion
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.15 from continuing
operations
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly attributable production totaled 1.23 million ounces,
compared to 1.19 million ounces in Q1 of 2015
* Attributable gold production is expected to increase from
between 4.8 and 5.3 million ounces in 2016 to between 5.2 and
5.7 million ounces in 2017
* Qtrly average net realized gold and copper price was
$1,194 per ounce and $2.02 per pound
* Qtrly AISC was $828 per ounce and $1.33 per pound compared
to $849 per ounce and $1.73 per pound in prior year quarter
* Attributable gold production is expected to remain stable
at between 4.5 and 5.0 million ounces through 2020
* Attributable copper production is expected to be between
120,000 and 160,000 tonnes in 2016 and 2017
* Sees gold AISC is expected to improve from between $880
and $940 per ounce in 2016 to between $850 and $950 per ounce in
2017
* Sees 2016 sustaining capital is expected to be between
$700 and $750 million increasing to between $800 and $900
million in 2017
* Attributable copper production is expected to decrease to
between 70,000 and 110,000 tonnes by 2018
* Now expects approximately $260 to $280 million of interest
expense in 2016
* Says maintained long term production and cost outlook for
2016
