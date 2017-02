April 20 Landstar System Inc

* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.80 to $0.85

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $770 million to $820 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Landstar system reports first quarter revenue of $712 million and record first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.69

* Q1 revenue $712 million versus i/b/e/s view $719.1 million

* Expect pricing condition for truck services in q2 to continue to be impacted by more readily available truck capacity versus prior year q2

* Revenue per load on loads hauled via truck was 10 percent lower in 2016 q1 compared to 2015 q1

* Revenue per load on loads hauled via truck was 10 percent lower in 2016 q1 compared to 2015 q1

* Anticipate truck revenue per load in 2016 q2 to be below 2015 q2 in a high single digit to low double digit percentage range