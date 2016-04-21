BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx
April 21 Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation
* Pacific announces support agreement with certain of its noteholders, lenders and catalyst capital in connection with its previously announced comprehensive restructuring and procedure to obtain supporting noteholder consideration
* Supporting creditors have agreed to support and vote in favour of restructuring transaction
* Operations of company's subsidiaries will continue as normal and without disruption
* Restructuring transaction is expected to be consummated by end of Q3 of 2016
* Cenovus Energy Inc - acquisition is expected to close in Q2 of this year
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc announces the closing of the acquisition of Avalanche Metal Industries Ltd