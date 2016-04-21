Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
April 21 Serinus Energy Inc
* Serinus energy-Q1 2016 operations update
* Says average corporate production for Q1 was 2,209 BOE/D representing a 45 pct decrease from 3,959 BOE/D in Q4
* Says company is considering taking on a joint venture partner to assist in financing Moftinu project
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at some protesters in downtown Johannesburg, injuring a man and a woman, as thousands of people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday.
* KEYW Holding Corp- on April 4 KEYW Corporation entered $135 million term loan facility and $50 million revolving credit facility - sec filing