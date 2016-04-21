April 21 Serinus Energy Inc

* Serinus energy-Q1 2016 operations update

* Says average corporate production for Q1 was 2,209 BOE/D representing a 45 pct decrease from 3,959 BOE/D in Q4

* Says company is considering taking on a joint venture partner to assist in financing Moftinu project

