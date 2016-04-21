Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
April 21 Bb&T Corp
* BB&T reports net income available of $527 million, up 8%; record net interest income exceeding $1.5 billion
* Q1 revenue $2.6 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.67
* Q1 earnings per share $0.69 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Taxable equivalent revenues were $2.6 billion for Q1, up $27 million from Q4 of 2015
* Average loans and leases held for investment were $134.4 billion compared to $134.8 billion for Q4 of 2015
* Q1 average deposits were $149.9 billion compared to $148.5 billion for prior quarter
* Q1 taxable equivalent net interest income $ 1,568 million versus $1,347 million last year
* Q1 risk based tier 1 common equity ratio 12.2 percent
* Excluding acquired from FDIC and PCI loans, provision for credit losses was $182 million for Q1, compared to $128 million for prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at some protesters in downtown Johannesburg, injuring a man and a woman, as thousands of people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday.
* KEYW Holding Corp- on April 4 KEYW Corporation entered $135 million term loan facility and $50 million revolving credit facility - sec filing