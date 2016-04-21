April 21 Banc Of California Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* Banc Of California reports record first quarter earnings

* Banc Of California Inc says quarterly commercial banking segment loan and lease originations of $823 million , an increase of 66% from a year ago

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S