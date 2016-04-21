April 21 Stanley Black & Decker Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $1.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stanley Black & Decker reports 1Q 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.57 billion

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.20 to $6.40

* Says raising range of 2016 EPS outlook to $6.20 - $6.40 from $6.00 - $6.20

* Raising full year organic growth estimate from about 3% to 3-4%

* Stanley Black & Decker says revised 2016 EPS outlook reflects net favorable impact of stronger organic growth within our tools & storage business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)