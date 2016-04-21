April 21 Danaher Corp

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.19 to $1.23

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Danaher reports record first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.08

* Q1 revenue $5.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.33 billion

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.85 to $4.98

* Anticipates that non-GAAP, adjusted diluted net earnings per share for Q2 of 2016 will be in range of $1.19 to $1.23

* Sees Q2 diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 0.99 - $ 1.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.24, revenue view $5.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.88, revenue view $22.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $4.27 to $4.40

* Increasing its full year 2016 adjusted diluted net earnings per share guidance