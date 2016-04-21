BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Jakks Pacific Inc
* Jakks Pacific reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Says Q1 inventory level decreased 33 percent year-over-year
* Q1 loss per share $1.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company reiterates 2016 growth in financial guidance
* "Looking beyond summer, our fall lines are proceeding as planned"
* Qtrly net sales $95.8 million versus $114.2 million
* Q1 revenue view $98.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $795.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7