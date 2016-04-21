BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Rockwell Collins Inc
* Q2 sales $1.31 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.33 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rockwell collins reports 7% increase in second quarter earnings per share from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.30 from continuing operations
* Financial guidance for continuing operations for fiscal year 2016 is unchanged
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.55, revenue view $5.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7