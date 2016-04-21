Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
April 21 Fifth Third Bancorp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.40
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $554 million
* Fifth third bancorp qtrly net interest income (fte) of $909 million, up 1 percent sequentially and up 7 percent from 1q15
* Provision for loan and lease losses totaled $119 million in q1 of 2016 versus $69 million
* Q1 net charge-offs were $96 million versus $91 million a year ago
* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.81 percent as of march 31, 2016 versus 9.82 percent as of dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at some protesters in downtown Johannesburg, injuring a man and a woman, as thousands of people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday.
* KEYW Holding Corp- on April 4 KEYW Corporation entered $135 million term loan facility and $50 million revolving credit facility - sec filing