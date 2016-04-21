Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
April 21 Keycorp
* Reports First Quarter 2016 Net Income Of $182 Million, Or $.22 Per Common Share; Earnings Per Common Share Of $.24, Excluding $.02 Of merger related expense
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 tier 1 common equity ratio of 11.11 percent versus 10.64 percent last year
* Q1 taxable equivalent net interest income $612 million versus $577 million a year ago
* Q1 tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.42 percent versus 11.04 percent last year
* Keycorp qtrly net interest income $612 million, up 6.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* KEYW Holding Corp- on April 4 KEYW Corporation entered $135 million term loan facility and $50 million revolving credit facility - sec filing