April 21 Southwest Airlines Co

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.88 excluding items

* Says in Q2 continue to expect modest inflation in annual 2016 unit costs, as compared with same year-ago periods

* Q1 revenue $4.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.81 billion

* Southwest Airlines Co says Q2 2016 economic fuel costs are estimated to be in $1.75 to $1.80 per gallon range

* Q1 load factor 80.5% versus 80.1 percent last year

* Q1 revenue passenger miles of 28.41 billion versus 25.86 billion last year

* Q1 available seat miles of 35.27 billion versus. 32.30 billion last year

* As of April 18, 2016, fair market value of Co's fuel derivative contracts for remainder of 2016 was a net liability of about $740 million

* Southwest Airlines Co says intends to repay approximately $550 million in debt and capital lease obligations during remainder of 2016

* Southwest Airlines Co says will fund $620 million profitsharing contribution as a result of its 2015 results to its profitsharing plan in q2 2016

* "Given FAA is not expected to complete training requirements until next year, only solution now is to avoid flying both classics and max"

* Says classics will be retired in 2017 prior to max being placed into revenue service

* Evaluating fleet plans, intend to continue managing to average annual fleet growth for 3-year period ending 2018 of no more than 2 percent

* Annual capacity growth over three-year period ending 2018 is still expected to fall below this year's five to six percent

* Company ended q1 2016 with 714 aircraft in its fleet