BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Southwest Airlines Co
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.88 excluding items
* Says in Q2 continue to expect modest inflation in annual 2016 unit costs, as compared with same year-ago periods
* Q1 revenue $4.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.81 billion
* Southwest Airlines Co says Q2 2016 economic fuel costs are estimated to be in $1.75 to $1.80 per gallon range
* Q1 load factor 80.5% versus 80.1 percent last year
* Q1 revenue passenger miles of 28.41 billion versus 25.86 billion last year
* Q1 available seat miles of 35.27 billion versus. 32.30 billion last year
* As of April 18, 2016, fair market value of Co's fuel derivative contracts for remainder of 2016 was a net liability of about $740 million
* Southwest Airlines Co says intends to repay approximately $550 million in debt and capital lease obligations during remainder of 2016
* Southwest Airlines Co says will fund $620 million profitsharing contribution as a result of its 2015 results to its profitsharing plan in q2 2016
* "Given FAA is not expected to complete training requirements until next year, only solution now is to avoid flying both classics and max"
* Says classics will be retired in 2017 prior to max being placed into revenue service
* Evaluating fleet plans, intend to continue managing to average annual fleet growth for 3-year period ending 2018 of no more than 2 percent
* Annual capacity growth over three-year period ending 2018 is still expected to fall below this year's five to six percent
* Company ended q1 2016 with 714 aircraft in its fleet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7