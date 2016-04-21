April 21 Azz Inc

* AZZ Inc reports record financial results for fiscal year 2016

* Q4 revenue $217.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $209.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.15 to $3.45

* Q4 earnings per share $0.62

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $930 million to $970 million

* Backlog at end of 2016 fiscal year was $334.5 million compared to backlog at end of prior year of $332.6 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.03, revenue view $884.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)