April 21 First American Financial Corp

* First American Financial reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $1.2 billion

* First american financial corp says "we continue to expect that 2016 will be a good year for our commercial group"

* Q1 revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S