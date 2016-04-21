BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Citizens Financial Group Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Citizens financial group, inc. Reports first quarter net income of $223 million diluted eps of $0.41 up 8% versus 1Q15
* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $1.23 billion
* Declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.12 per common share, an increase of two cents, or twenty percent
* Qtrly net interest income $904 million versus $836 million
* Q1 revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7