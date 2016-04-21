BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Sonoco Products Co Says Full
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 sales $1.23 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.21 billion
* Sonoco reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sonoco products co says base earnings for q2 of 2016 are estimated to be in range of $.65 to $.70 per diluted share
* Sonoco products co says free cash flow in 2016 is projected to be approximately $140 million
* Year 2016 estimated base earnings remain unchanged at previously announced range of $2.64 to $2.74 per diluted share
* Sonoco products co says free cash flow in 2016 is projected to be approximately $140 million, equal to previously communicated guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7