BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 PPG Industries Inc
* PPG reports record first quarter earnings per diluted share
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.18 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $3.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.67 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $1.29
* PPG Industries Inc sees further expansion of European economic recovery, resulting in higher demand
* PPG Industries Inc says looking ahead, we expect economic growth to remain measured globally
* Regional demand in U.S. and Canada is expected to improve incrementally year-over-year across several end-use markets
* PPG Industries Inc says impact of unfavorable foreign currency translation on our sales and income has moderated based on recent exchange rates
* Qtrly unfavorable foreign currency translation impacted net sales by nearly 4 percent, or about $140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7