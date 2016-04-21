April 21 PPG Industries Inc

* PPG reports record first quarter earnings per diluted share

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.18 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $3.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.67 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $1.29

* PPG Industries Inc sees further expansion of European economic recovery, resulting in higher demand

* PPG Industries Inc says looking ahead, we expect economic growth to remain measured globally

* Regional demand in U.S. and Canada is expected to improve incrementally year-over-year across several end-use markets

* PPG Industries Inc says impact of unfavorable foreign currency translation on our sales and income has moderated based on recent exchange rates

* Qtrly unfavorable foreign currency translation impacted net sales by nearly 4 percent, or about $140 million