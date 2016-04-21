BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Johnson Controls Inc
* Johnson controls reports double digit increase in 2016 second quarter adjusted earnings per share; raises fiscal year 2016 earnings guidance
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.86 from continuing operations
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $1.01 to $1.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $9.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $9.02 billion
* Says excluding impact of foreign exchange, backlog at end of quarter improved to $4.7 billion , an increase of 2 percent
* Raised its full year fiscal 2016 EPS guidance from $3.70 - $3.90 to $3.85 - $4.00
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.82 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7