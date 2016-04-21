BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Dover Corp
* Dover reports first quarter 2016 results and updates full year guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.64 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY revenue down 2 to 5 percent
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 revenue $1.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.59 billion
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.51 to $3.66 from continuing operations
* Says Q1 results driven by significant further reductions in activity and capital spending within our us oil & gas related end markets
* Dover Corp says lowered full year revenue growth expectations for energy and fluids segments, resulting in reduced EPS guidance for full year
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dover Corp says expect full year revenue to decline 2% to 5%, a three point reduction from our previous forecast
* Expect full year restructuring costs to be approximately $40 million, an increase of $20 million over our prior forecast
* Sees FY 2016 organic revenue is anticipated to decline 5% to 8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7