April 21 Travelers Companies Inc

* Travelers reports first quarter net and operating income of $2.30 and $2.33 per diluted share, respectively, including catastrophe losses of $0.69 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S