BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Lithia Motors Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.55
* Q1 revenue $2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.96 billion
* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $1.86 to $1.90
* Lithia reports adjusted eps of $1.55 for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $7.30 to $7.50
* Qtrly total same store sales increased 8%
* Qtrly new vehicle same store sales increased 6%
* Qtrly used vehicle retail same store sales increased 12%
* Sees 2016 new vehicle sales increasing 4.5%
* Has approved a 25% increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share related to q1 2016 financial results
* Sees 2016 used vehicle sales increasing 9.5%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.67, revenue view $8.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7