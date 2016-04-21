April 21 Lithia Motors Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.55

* Q1 revenue $2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.96 billion

* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $1.86 to $1.90

* Lithia reports adjusted eps of $1.55 for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $1.55

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $7.30 to $7.50

* Qtrly total same store sales increased 8%

* Qtrly new vehicle same store sales increased 6%

* Qtrly used vehicle retail same store sales increased 12%

* Sees 2016 new vehicle sales increasing 4.5%

* Has approved a 25% increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share related to q1 2016 financial results

* Sees 2016 used vehicle sales increasing 9.5%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.67, revenue view $8.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)