April 21 Becton Dickinson And Co

* BD divests vertebral augmentation solutions business to Stryker

* Becton Dickinson and Co says financial and contractual terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Says sale will not have a material impact to revenue and earnings for fiscal 2016

