BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Dana Holding Corp
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $1.45 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.52 billion
* Has affirmed key financial guidance and has adjusted capital spending for FY 2016
* Sees free cash flow of $120 to $140 million for FY 2016
* Sees FY 2016 capital spending of $320 to $340 million
* Sees 2016 sales of $5.8 to $6.0 billion
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $5.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7