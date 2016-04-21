April 21 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Announces publication of Phase 1 data for trabodenoson in healthy adult volunteers in the Journal of Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeutics

* Trabodenoson safe, well tolerated and resulted in no dose-related ocular or systemic side effects