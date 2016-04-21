BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx
April 21 Consolidated Edison Inc
* Consolidated Edison and Crestwood announce Northeast pipeline and storage joint venture
* Deal for $975 million
* Deal for crestwood will contribute its existing natural gas pipeline and storage business to a new entity, stagecoach gas services llc
* Deal for implied market value of almost $2 billion
* Con edison intends to finance transaction with a combination of debt and new equity that is consistent with its capital structure
* Subsidiary of con edison transmission will purchase a 50 percent equity interest in stagecoach gas services
* Terms of transaction were approved by board of directors of con edison and crestwood's general partner
* Barclays has provided committed financing and served as con edison's financial advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx
* Cenovus Energy Inc - acquisition is expected to close in Q2 of this year
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc announces the closing of the acquisition of Avalanche Metal Industries Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: