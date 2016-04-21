BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Sherwin-Williams Co
* Q1 earnings per share $1.57
* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $3.95 to $4.15 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $1.81 excluding items
* Williams company reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $12.50 to $12.70 excluding items
* Q1 sales $2.57 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.48 billion
* Williams co - for full year 2016, expect consolidated net sales to increase by a low single digit percentage compared to full year 2015
* For q2, anticipate consolidated net sales will increase a low to mid single digit percentage compared to last year's q2
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $12.42, revenue view $11.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $4.10, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7